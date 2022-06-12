Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 61,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.9849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.
Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.
