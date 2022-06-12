RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $679.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTLLF shares. HSBC raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($720.43) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($793.55) to €689.00 ($740.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $674.00 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $517.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.26.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.