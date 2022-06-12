Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Update

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ RCHG remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Recharge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Recharge Acquisition by 37.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

