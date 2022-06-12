Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a growth of 173.4% from the May 15th total of 45,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

RCRT stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 208.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Judy Krandel bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 73,489 shares of company stock valued at $87,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

