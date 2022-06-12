Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $702.78.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $571.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $516.75 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,023.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.