Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
OTCMKTS RPMT remained flat at $$1.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Rego Payment Architectures has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.44.
About Rego Payment Architectures (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rego Payment Architectures (RPMT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.