Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS RPMT remained flat at $$1.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Rego Payment Architectures has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

About Rego Payment Architectures (Get Rating)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

