ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Update

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNUGF opened at $0.45 on Friday. ReNeuron Group has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

