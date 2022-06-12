ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Update

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RNUGF opened at $0.45 on Friday. ReNeuron Group has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.
ReNeuron Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
