Reviewing AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) & Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AEA-Bridges Impact and Bird Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bird Global has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 945.26%. Given Bird Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bird Global is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Risk & Volatility

AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bird Global has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Bird Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Bird Global $205.14 million 0.75 -$196.33 million N/A N/A

AEA-Bridges Impact has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bird Global.

Profitability

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% -1.37% Bird Global N/A N/A -24.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bird Global beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEA-Bridges Impact (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Bird Global (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

