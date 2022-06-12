Reviewing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 11.83 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -2.50

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.63%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 229.55%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -103.18% -57.80% Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

