Reviewing Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -233.50% -53.37% -22.96% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -551.72% -414.75%

41.5% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Matterport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Matterport and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 2 5 0 2.71 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matterport currently has a consensus price target of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 196.62%. Given Matterport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matterport is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Risk and Volatility

Matterport has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matterport and RocketFuel Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $111.17 million 10.63 -$338.06 million ($1.91) -2.19 RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A -$2.36 million ($0.21) -0.81

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matterport. Matterport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Matterport beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About RocketFuel Blockchain (Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. focuses on developing payment and check-out systems for purchases on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the company's solution through a single integration enabling merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments with no processing fees. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

