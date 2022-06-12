Reviewing Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Portillo’s and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s N/A -4.17% -1.24% Aramark 1.02% 6.43% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Portillo’s and Aramark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 3 6 0 2.67 Aramark 1 4 4 0 2.33

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $46.38, indicating a potential upside of 168.84%. Aramark has a consensus target price of $39.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Aramark.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and Aramark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.16 $5.99 million N/A N/A Aramark $12.10 billion 0.70 -$90.83 million $0.58 56.81

Portillo’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aramark.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Aramark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portillo’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

