Reviewing SentinelOne (S) and The Competition

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) is one of 410 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SentinelOne to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $204.80 million -$271.10 million -15.76 SentinelOne Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -39,761.35

SentinelOne’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SentinelOne and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75 SentinelOne Competitors 1580 10888 23539 518 2.63

SentinelOne presently has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 71.80%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 65.37%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76% SentinelOne Competitors -30.96% -63.61% -8.05%

Summary

SentinelOne competitors beat SentinelOne on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

