Reviewing Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining -27.23% 4.99% 4.40%

This table compares Sterling Check and Hut 8 Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.50 -$18.53 million N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.37 -$58.02 million ($0.30) -6.27

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sterling Check and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 6 0 2.75 Hut 8 Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sterling Check currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.26%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 307.80%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Hut 8 Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

