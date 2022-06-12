Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the May 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.20. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.20.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

