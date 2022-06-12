Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the May 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of RVPH stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.20. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.20.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
