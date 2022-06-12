RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Sells C$124,178.00 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) Director S. Jane Marshall sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total value of C$124,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,003.80.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.41. 651,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,548. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$20.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.06.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

