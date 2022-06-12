Robert Disbrow Sells 25,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,784,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,172,320.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 15,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$30,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$19,055.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 37,900 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,357.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$44,850.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$91,500.00.

Shares of TSE PNE traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.92. 740,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$659.36 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.12. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$2.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

