ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROCAU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

