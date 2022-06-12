Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of RKT opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 567,600 shares of company stock worth $5,136,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

