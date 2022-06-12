Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.
RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of RKT opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 567,600 shares of company stock worth $5,136,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
