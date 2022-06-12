Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,238,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,917,751.25.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colonial Coal International alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 75,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,007.50.

CVE CAD traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,905. The company has a market capitalization of C$320.03 million and a PE ratio of -203.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 24.52 and a current ratio of 24.65. Colonial Coal International Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.73.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.