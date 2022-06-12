Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

