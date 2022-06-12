Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

RYAN opened at $36.40 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,738 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter worth $934,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 833.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

