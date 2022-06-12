Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABRP. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $93.09 on Friday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $180.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

