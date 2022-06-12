Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Update

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SABRP opened at $93.09 on Friday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 185,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $4,908,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

