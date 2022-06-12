Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Update

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:SABRP opened at $93.09 on Friday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.
Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABRP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.