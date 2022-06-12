Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

About Sabre Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

