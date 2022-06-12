SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland stock remained flat at $12.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of 8.40 and a 1-year high of 12.06.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SAF-Holland from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

