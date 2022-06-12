Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBII. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandbridge X2 by 41.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 123,708 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the fourth quarter worth $2,182,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sandbridge X2 by 2,432.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Sandbridge X2 has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

