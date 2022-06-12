Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSAGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SRSA stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 113,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.