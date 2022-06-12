Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SRSA stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 113,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

