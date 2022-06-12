Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the May 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 391.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHLAF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $186.93 on Friday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $179.65 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.19.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

