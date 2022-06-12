Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Up 180.0% in May

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRL opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

