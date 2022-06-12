Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Up 106.1% in May

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the May 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 586,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 520,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 204,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $3,738,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 180,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

