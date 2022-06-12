Seer (SEER) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Seer to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71% Seer Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seer and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seer Competitors 146 958 1633 50 2.57

Seer presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.78%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seer and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million -$71.17 million -5.83 Seer Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -25.60

Seer’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Seer has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seer peers beat Seer on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Seer (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

