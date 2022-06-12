Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) vs. Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Head to Head Survey

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Semperit Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Ocado Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.06 billion 0.43 $220.29 million N/A N/A Ocado Group $3.44 billion 2.48 -$307.17 million N/A N/A

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocado Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ocado Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocado Group has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Ocado Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Ocado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 22.73% 0.28% 0.13% Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; ropeway rubber rings; anti-vibration membranes for skis and snowboards; and customised injection moulding and extrusion parts with sealing or damping functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.