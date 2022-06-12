Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 163,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SQNS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 58,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,554. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.