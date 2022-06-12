Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

