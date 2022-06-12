Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,574.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.70) to GBX 2,550 ($31.95) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($32.21) to GBX 2,860 ($35.84) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.83) to GBX 2,850 ($35.71) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $228,638,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. Shell has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

