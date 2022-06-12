Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the May 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.6 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Get Rating)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.