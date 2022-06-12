Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SRGHY stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

