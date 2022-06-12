Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Drops By 47.7%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VCXA stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.