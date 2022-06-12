Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Expands By 169.9%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,700 shares, a growth of 169.9% from the May 15th total of 291,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,616,782.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,172,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $849,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,301 shares of company stock worth $8,625,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

