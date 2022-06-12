Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Rises By 113.2%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the May 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

