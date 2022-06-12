Short Interest in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Expands By 129.1%

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the May 15th total of 103,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOMR shares. UBS Group cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 43,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.73%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 30,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $395,025.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,344,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,408,562.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,270 shares of company stock valued at $687,042.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

