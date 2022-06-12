Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Expands By 114.5%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ACGLN opened at $20.03 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

