Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Decreases By 47.0%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,559,400 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the May 15th total of 10,497,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.9 days.

Shares of ARNGF stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARNGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

