Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Expands By 138.6%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

APWC opened at $1.25 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

