Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Drops By 56.3%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 997,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $210.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $157.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

