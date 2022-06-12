Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Rises By 120.0%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 15th total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 684,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,813. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.