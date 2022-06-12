Short Interest in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Decreases By 47.8%

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.46 on Friday. AutoWeb has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

