Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Grows By 128.0%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIVW opened at $0.30 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

