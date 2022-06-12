Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Declines By 50.4%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the May 15th total of 284,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $38.10 on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7703 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 850 ($10.65) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($8.05) to GBX 735 ($9.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.40) to GBX 860 ($10.78) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.00.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.