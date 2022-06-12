Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Declines By 47.8%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 135.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 530.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIB. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of CIB opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

